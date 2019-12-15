AAP MLA inciting violence over CAA in Delhi: Raja Singh

BJP MLA in Telangana T Raja Singh on Sunday alleged that an Aam Aadmi Party MLA was behind the incidents of violence in Delhi during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. "Delhi is burning and see the unfortunate thing. The MLA of Aam Admi Party is leading, behind this rioting... the MLA is leading burning of government vehicles," That means, (are they) conspiring to create a Godhra-like atmosphere in Delhi?" he asked in a video He suspected that the violence was done at the behest of Delhi Chief Minister Arivind Kejriwal.

"...when government vehicles are damaged, the heads of women who are sitting inside are being hit and their blood is coming out...is Kejriwals hand there in this arson? When his MLA is directly involved in this...Kejriwal would also be involved somewhere," he alleged. Singh, known for his hardline Hindutva views, said the CAB is meant for the safety and security of the country and that Indian Muslims need not fear the legislation.

...I would like to tell Muslims in India that you need not fear. India belongs to all of us," he said..

