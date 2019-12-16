Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopia tensions could force election delay: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Addis Ababa
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 06:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 06:47 IST
Ethiopia tensions could force election delay: Report
Image Credit: Pixabay

Ethnic violence and mounting rancor among political elites could force Ethiopia to postpone the landmark elections set for May, according to a report released Monday by conflict analysis and prevention group ICG. If tensions continue to rise, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed "may have to seek an election delay", the International Crisis Group (ICG) warned.

"A divisive and bloody campaign, with candidates making openly ethnic-based appeals for votes, could tip the country over the edge," it said. Following several years of anti-government protests, Abiy was appointed prime minister in April 2018 by the ruling coalition, the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front, which came to power in the early 1990s.

Though his ambitious reform agenda earned him the Nobel Peace Prize, his tenure has been marred by ethnic clashes that displaced nearly three million people last year. The latest flare-up occurred in October, when a prominent activist from the Oromo ethnic group accused security forces of trying to orchestrate an attack against him, spurring protests and violence that left more than 80 people dead.

Despite security concerns, Abiy is keen to move ahead with elections in May to stave off challenges to his legitimacy and secure a mandate for his agenda, which includes dramatically reshaping one of Africa's fastest-growing economies. But there are multiple flashpoints that could derail that timeline, ICG said in its report.

These include discord in Abiy's home region of Oromia highlighted by the October violence; hostility between Abiy's administration and the once-dominant Tigray People's Liberation Front; and disputes over land between the Amhara and Tigray regions. Abiy also faces rising demands for more autonomy from ethnic groups in Ethiopia's diverse southern region.

The Sidama ethnic group voted to form their own regional state in a referendum last month, and other groups in the south would like to follow suit. Another challenge stems from Abiy's decision to transform the EPRDF coalition into a single political party, dubbed the Ethiopian Prosperity Party.

Analysts say Abiy hopes the merger, approved last month, will make EPRDF members more competitive at the ballot box as well as curtail rising ethno-nationalism. But the move has been rejected by the TPLF and criticized by Defence Minister Lemma Megersa, a key Abiy ally, and the ICG report says it risks further aggravating ethnic tensions and destabilizing the political landscape ahead of elections.

There is no constitutional provision for pushing elections past the May deadline, and any move to do so would be controversial, especially if it is announced at the last minute. "The closer we get to elections, the more people will be invested in them and expectant," said ICG senior analyst William Davison.

"Therefore, if there is going to be an agreement to delay, the sooner the better. The closer you get to the polls, the more tricky such a process would be."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

UP: Health Education Officer arrested for accepting bribe in Prayagraj

A health education officer was arrested by the Vigilance Department for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 from an applicant on Sunday. Speaking to the media, Shailesh Yadav, SP, Prayagraj, said We had received a complaint from a pers...

Helpline numbers activated for people seeking help in violence-hit Assam

The Government on Monday publicised helpline contacts of central and state security and relief forces present in Assam for people to seek help in the wake of protests against the amended Citizenship Act. Central forces include the NDRF, BSF...

Din on day 1 of Maha session: BJP MLAs sport 'Savarkar' caps

The winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly began on a stormy note on Monday as BJP MLAs entered the House wearing saffron caps with the message Mi Pan Savarkar I am also Savarkar printed on them. Before entering the House, the legislat...

SC refuses to grant urgent hearing to plea seeking action against police for laying siege at police HQ

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to urgently list a petition seeking disciplinary action against Delhi Police personnel who had laid siege at the police headquarters in the national capital following the Tis Hazari clashes last month. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019