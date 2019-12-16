Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Parl panel on Home Affairs cancels visit to Assam, Meghalaya'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 22:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 22:53 IST
'Parl panel on Home Affairs cancels visit to Assam, Meghalaya'

Amid the widespread protest across the Northeast against the amended Citizenship Act, a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on Monday postponed its scheduled official visit to Assam and Meghalaya indefinitely. "The Tour programme of Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs to Shillong and Guwahati from December 18 to 21 has been postponed," an official release said.

"This was stated by the Development Commissioner for Hill Areas, Assam today," the statement said. The parliament panel, which was to visit the two states, is examining the Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill.

The Bill seeks to amend provisions related to the Finance Commission and the 6th schedule of the Constitution, which relates to the administration of tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram. The panel was scheduled to examine the bill in the light of ground situation in the two states.

Assam, Meghalaya and other North Eastern states have been witnessing one of the most intense protests by the public in its history with widespread violence. After the Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday night, the states erupted in uncontrolled protests, in which agitators engaged in pitch battle in almost every major city or town, forcing the administration to impose curfew in several places.

PTI TR DG ESB NN RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam: Curfew relaxed in Dibrugarh till 8 pm

The curfew imposed in Dibrugarh district in the wake of major protests across the state over the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, was on Tuesday relaxed from 6 am to 8 pm by the district administration. Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa ...

D Josi delivers big offense as Preds top Rangers

Defenseman Roman Josi collected two goals and an assist, and Juuse Saros made a season-high 39 saves as the Nashville Predators began a four-game road trip with a 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Monday night. Rocco Grimaldi scored ...

Broadcasting Authority receives complaints against talkback program

The Broadcasting Standards Authority BSA has found that a segment of the Punjabi talkback programme, Panthak Vichar, broadcast on the community radio station, Planet FM, breached the fairness standard.The BSA received complaints from two se...

FMA issues two sets of civil proceedings against CBL Corporation

The FMA has issued two sets of civil proceedings in the Auckland High Court against CBL Corporation Limited In liquidation CBLC, the six directors and the chief financial officer alleging multiple breaches of the Financial Markets Conduct A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019