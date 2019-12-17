Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-UK uses threat of Brexit cliff-edge to demand EU trade deal by end of 2020

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 15:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 15:49 IST
UPDATE 4-UK uses threat of Brexit cliff-edge to demand EU trade deal by end of 2020
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the prospect of a Brexit cliff-edge at the end of 2020 to demand the European Union gives him a comprehensive free trade deal in less than 11 months. In his boldest move since winning a large majority in last Thursday's election, Johnson will use his control of parliament to outlaw any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 2020.

"Our manifesto made clear that we will not extend the implementation (transition) period and the new Withdrawal Agreement Bill will legally prohibit government agreeing to any extension," a senior government official said on Tuesday. Asked if the government would legislate to rule out any extension of the transition beyond 2020, one of Johnson's most senior ministers, Michael Gove, said: "Exactly, absolutely."

After the United Kingdom leaves the European Union on Jan. 31, it enters a transition period in which it remains an EU member in all but name while both sides try to hammer out a deal on their post-Brexit relationship. A comprehensive free trade deal would encompass everything from financial services and rules of origin to tariffs, state aid rules and fishing, though the scope and sequencing of any future deal are still up for discussion.

The pound fell 1.2% to $1.3155 and to 84.59 pence against the euro, levels, where it had traded before the scale of Johnson's victory, became clear on Thursday evening and prompted strong gains. The pound is down more than 2% from a post-election high above $1.35 against the dollar. By enshrining in law his campaign promise not to extend the transition period beyond the end of 2020, Johnson cuts the amount of time he has to negotiate a trade deal to 10-11 months - and possibly quite a lot less, given the time needed for UK and EU parliamentary approval of any deal.

The EU hopes to start the trade talks with Britain by March. Trade deals usually take many years. The 2,000-page EU-Canada trade deal known as CETA, or the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, took seven years to negotiate.

While Johnson's large majority gives him the flexibility to change the law should he need to, he is sending a message to the EU - whose leaders have cautioned London that more time would be needed for a comprehensive trade deal. EU DEAL?

If the United Kingdom and the EU failed to strike a deal on their future relationship and the transition period was not extended, then trade between the two would be on World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms - more burdensome for businesses. The EU insists it will not seal a trade deal with a large, economically powerful neighbor without solid provisions to guarantee fair competition.

Its demands will focus on environmental and labor standards, as well as state aid rules to ensure Britain would not be able to offer products on the bloc's single market at unfairly low prices. Britain's conundrum is that it will be under pressure to loosen rules on agricultural and food standards to strike a bilateral trade deal with the United States.

But this would be crossing a red line for the EU, which would restrict access to its market to protect its own producers. Johnson and U.S. President Donald Trump by phone on Monday and they agreed on the need for continued close cooperation and the negotiation of an "ambitious" UK-U.S. free trade agreement.

In Britain's talks with Brussels, fishing will be a particularly thorny issue as EU countries will no longer be able to operate in British waters as they do now. With industry supply chains in the EU crossing borders multiple times for products like cars and drugs, agreeing to exact rules to designate where products come from - and hence what regulations and taxes apply - will also be fraught.

"It will be very complicated. It's about an array of relations, in trade, in fishing and cooperation in security and foreign policy," German Chancellor Angela Merkel told an EU summit news conference on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

EU will do 'maximum' to meet Brexit trade deal deadline

Strasbourg, Dec 17 AFP The EUs chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Tuesday said the bloc would do its utmost to meet a tight deadline and agree a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain before the end of next year. We will do the maximum,...

Universities should become laboratories for exposing students to problems in nation-building: President

Universities should become laboratories for exposing students to the problems that need to be addressed in the cause of nation-building, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Tuesday. Addressing the closing session of the Meet of Vice-Chancello...

French police say turnout in pension protests shrinking

About 615,000 people took part in protests across France on Tuesday against President Emmanuel Macrons planned pension reform, police said, a significant decline in turnout in previous protests. The number of protesters given by police comp...

US STOCKS-Upbeat economic data helps Wall Street hover near record levels

U.S. stocks were near record levels on Tuesday, following four straight sessions of gains, as investor confidence in the U.S. economy was reinforced following upbeat housing and manufacturing data.The SP 500 touched a record high for the fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019