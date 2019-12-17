Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rogue government in WB: says Babul Supriyo after Mamata's protest against citizenship law

Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Tuesday alleged that there is a rogue government in West Bengal.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 16:31 IST
Rogue government in WB: says Babul Supriyo after Mamata's protest against citizenship law
Union Minister Babul Supriyo in New Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Tuesday alleged that there is a rogue government in West Bengal. "Yesterday, everyone saw what happened. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that their clothes prove who were burning tyres and causing damage to public property. Banerjee is a senior leader so I don't want to use strong words, but there is a rogue government in West Bengal," Supriyo told ANI here.

Supriyo's comments came in the wake of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led protest on Monday against the new -enacted citizenship law. Supriyo alleged that Banerjee was merely attempting to create unrest in the state.

"We are working to overthrow Mamata Banerjee government. The BJP need not overthrow Banerjee's government, the people will. West Bengal is full of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and India needs to have Indian citizens as its priority," Supriyo said. "As the Chief Minister of a state, she cannot decide who becomes a citizen of the country and who does not. This is completely the prerogative of the central government," he added.

Supriyo said that anyone who tries to walk the right path and bring about a bring change always goes through this kind of opposition by such people in the beginning. "Just look at the history, be it Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela, Mahatma Gandhi, Narendra Modi or Amit Shah," he said.

The Union Minister said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, has nothing to do with Muslims or denying citizenship to anyone. "It is to provide citizenship to religiously prosecuted minorities in neighbouring Islamic states. BJP did not decide that Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are going to be our geographical neighbours or that they are going to be Islamic countries," Supriyo said.

He said that Banerjee was talking about Army now that things have gone out of her hand. "We have seen Bangladeshi news reports that people who had left Bangladesh and gone to India in search of work are now coming back out of fear that they are now going to be thrown out of India," he said.

Banerjee has been in the forefront among the non-BJP ruled states that have vowed not to implement the amended Citizenship Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Aviation watchdog must boost oversight to address Allegiant Air issues -audit

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration FAA needs to improve its oversight to address maintenance issues at the 11th largest U.S. carrier Allegiant Air, a unit of Allegiant Travel Co, according to a report seen by Reuters on Tuesday. The U...

U.S. Senate votes for massive defense policy bill, creating Space Force

The U.S. Senate looked set to vote overwhelmingly on Tuesday to pass a 738 billion defense policy bill, sending it to the White House, where President Donald Trump has promised to sign it into law.As voting continued, the vote in the Republ...

Firms to pay USD 386 million to settle price-fixing allegations

Harrisburg US, Dec 17 AP Thirteen large financial firms are agreeing to pay USD 337 million to settle claims by Pennsylvanias treasury department and about a dozen other government agencies and pension funds accusing them of inflating the p...

IP university students stage protest against police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia

Students of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University on Tuesday held a protest against the police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia. They were joined by their counterparts from National law University, Amity University and Netaji Subhas In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019