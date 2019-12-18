Trump backs Bolivia's interim president, denounces violence

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he backed Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez as she seeks "a peaceful democratic transition," and he denounced ongoing violence in the country.

"We support @JeanineAnez in Bolivia as she works to ensure a peaceful democratic transition through free elections," Trump said on Twitter. "We denounce the ongoing violence and those that provoke it both in Bolivia and from afar."

