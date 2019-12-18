Democrat Pelosi sets Trump impeachment vote for Wednesday
Washington, Dec 18 (AFP) US lawmakers will take a historic and highly anticipated vote on impeaching President Donald Trump on Wednesday, the leading Democrat in Congress said. "Tomorrow the House of Representatives will exercise one of the most solemn powers granted to us by the Constitution as we vote to approve two articles of impeachment against the president of the United States," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to Democratic colleagues on Tuesday.
"During this very prayerful moment in our nation's history, we must honour our oath to support and defend our constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic," she added. (AFP) RDK
RDK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Democrat
- Donald Trump
- Nancy Pelosi
- Congress
- House of Representatives
- Constitution
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Sixteen Democrats, 3 Republicans in U.S. presidential race
Sweden Democrats surge in poll, Social Democrats still most popular
Trump calls Democrats impeachment push "unpatriotic"
UPDATE 1-Banks can hand Trump financial records to House Democrats, court rules
Banks can hand Trump financial records to House Democrats, court rules