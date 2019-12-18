US Domestic News Summary: U.S. judge blasts FBI over handling of wiretap applications of ex-Trump campaign adviser

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. judge blasts FBI over handling of wiretap applications of ex-Trump campaign adviser

A federal judge blasted the FBI on Tuesday for repeatedly submitting applications to wiretap former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page that were riddled with errors and omissions, and ordered the government to inform the court on how it plans to reform the process. The scathing order https://www.fisc.uscourts.gov/sites/default/files/MIsc%2019%2002%20191217.pdf from Rosemary Collyer, the presiding judge over the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, marks the first time the court has responded to the controversy, which became public last week with the release of a report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz. U.S. judge encourages PG&E deal with California wildfire victims; stock jumps

Utility PG&E Corp's $13.5 billion settlement with victims of California wildfires got some encouraging words from a U.S. bankruptcy judge on Tuesday, and the company's stock rallied as it gained momentum to emerge from bankruptcy in June as planned. "Not really anyone is saying this is a bad economic resolution," U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali said at Tuesday's hearing in San Francisco, noting a dearth of strong objections. Biden, 77, is healthy and fit to serve as president, his doctor says

Former Vice President Joe Biden is healthy enough to undertake the duties of the U.S. presidency, his doctor said on Tuesday in a health report released by the Democrat's campaign. Biden, 77, is one of 15 Democrats seeking their party's nomination to run against Republican U.S. President Donald Trump next year in a battle in which the incumbent and the top three of his would-be opponents are all septuagenarians. Producer on U.S. TV show '60 Minutes' sues CBS over gender discrimination

An associate producer on CBS current affairs TV show "60 Minutes" filed a lawsuit on Tuesday alleging gender discrimination and retaliation by the U.S. company after she said she complained about inappropriate conduct by her male boss. In the complaint, filed in New York State Supreme Court against CBS Broadcasting, Cassandra Vinograd said she told company executives that her boss - "60 Minutes" producer Michael Gavshon, 63 - texted her a photo she said made her feel "disgusted, uncomfortable and scared." Gavshon said he meant to send the photo to his sister, according to the complaint. Democrats aim for net-zero emissions on public land by 2040

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled a bill that aims to zero out emissions from drilling, mining and other activities on federal land and waters by 2040, and puts the brakes on oil and gas leasing for at least a year. The bill would direct the U.S. Interior Department and Forest Service to meet a series of increasing incremental emission reduction targets starting in 2025 that would result in net-zero emissions from public land and waters in 2040. Clinic waiting room in Harlem becomes experiment in humanizing medicine

Brightly-colored artwork by patients adorns the walls of the waiting room at a small community healthcare center in New York City, the result of a project by two young doctors on a mission to humanize medicine. The two, who met in medical school, felt the decor of the waiting room at the Charles B. Rangel Community Health Center in Harlem did not reflect the identities and experiences of the patients it serves, who are mainly low-income African-American and Hispanic families dependent on Medicaid for healthcare costs. U.S. Congress approves sweeping military housing overhaul

The U.S. Congress on Tuesday approved the largest overhaul to the American military's housing program in more than two decades, vowing to end slum-like living conditions and hold private landlords and defense officials accountable for them. The reforms, included in the yearly National Defense Authorization Act, aim to protect some 200,000 military families living on U.S. bases from health hazards including mold, lead, asbestos and pest infestations. The problems have been detailed by Reuters since last year in a series of investigations, Ambushed at Home. Ex-Trump aide Manafort in hospital due to cardiac incident: lawyer

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who was convicted of numerous federal crimes last year, is in a hospital after suffering a cardiac incident in prison, his lawyer said on Tuesday. Manafort, 70, has been recovering at a Pennsylvania hospital since last Thursday and is in stable condition, his lawyer Todd Blanche said in a statement, confirming an earlier report by ABC News. Michael Avenatti pleads not guilty to new Nike extortion indictment

Michael Avenatti pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to an indictment accusing him of trying to extort as much as $25 million from Nike Inc by threatening to go public with claims the company made improper payments to athletes. Clasping his hands behind his back, the celebrity lawyer, who gained fame representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in a lawsuit against U.S. President Donald Trump, said "not guilty" after U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe read each of the three counts against him in Manhattan federal court. U.S. liable for home damages from flooding during 2017 hurricane: court

Hundreds of Houston homeowners near U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-managed reservoirs may receive compensation for flooding of their properties during 2017's Hurricane Harvey, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (ACE), which managed two dams and the reservoirs, had planned to flood private properties in the event of inundating rainfall, Senior Judge Charles Lettow of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims said in his decision.

