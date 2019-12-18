Electoral roll verification begins in Sikkim

The revision of the electoral roll in Sikkim to update the voters' list with the qualifying date of January 1, 2020 has begun, EC officials said. The exercise that commenced on Tuesday will be completed by January 15 next year after which the new list of voters will be declared, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ravindra Telang said.

During the month-long exercise, eligible citizens can apply for inclusion, deletion, correction and transfer of names in the electoral roll, he said. Those attaining 18 years of age on or before January 1, 2020 may apply for inclusion of their names in the electoral roll during the Special Summary Revision, the CEO said.

Eligible persons may also apply online at www.nvsp.in and may log in at www.ceosikkim.nic.in for further details, Telang said. The CEO said between September and November, the Election Commission had conducted the Electors Verification Programme (EVP) in which 100 per cent of the electors were verified.

A large number of forms were received during EVP for deletion and correction, he said. Telang said all the officials concerned have been directed to comply with the instructions of the Election Commission of India for Special Summary Revision of the electoral roll.

He also appealed to the recognised political parties to appoint booth level agents for addressing their claims and objections before the electoral registration officers. The CEO said copies of the draft electoral roll have been handed over to representatives of the political parties.

He said the draft electoral roll has been uploaded at www.ceosikkim.nic.in and people may also check it at the offices of the electoral registration officers of their respective Assembly constituencies. Sikkim had a total of 4,32,306 voters comprising 2,20,305 men and 2,12,001 women during the Assembly elections in April this year..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)