Police stop BJP delegations on way to violence-hit areas of

BJP MPs Nishith Pramanik and Khagen Murmu were arrested on Wednesday, as police stopped two delgations led by senior party leaders which were on their way to visit violence-hit areas of Malda and Murshidabad districts, officials said. The two BJP lawmakers were arrested when they tried to visit the violence-hit areas of the Malda district, police sources said.

The delegation was not allowed as it might further worsen the situation in those areas, which have been limping back to normalcy after four days of constant violence, they said. A delegation led by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and MP Soumitra Khan was also stopped from visiting violence-hit areas of the Murshidabad district, party leaders said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while reacting to the BJP delegation being stopped, said the party was trying to foment trouble in those areas..

