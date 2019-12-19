HIGHLIGHTS-Russian President Vladimir Putin's end-of-year news conference

The following are highlights from Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year news conference on Thursday.

ON IMPEACHMENT OF U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP "You phrase your question as if Trump's presidency is coming to an end. I am not sure that's the case. (The impeachment bill) still needs to go through the Senate where Republicans as far as I know have a majority. It's unlikely they will want to remove from power a representative of their party based on what are, in my opinion, completely fabricated reasons."

ON EXTENDING THE NEW START ARMS CONTROL TREATY "We are ready until the end of the year to extend the existing agreement, the new START treaty."

"Now if we were to receive a letter tomorrow – we are ready to sign it and send it back to Washington." "But thus far there has been no answer to any of our suggestions. And without a new START treaty, there is nothing to curb an arms race. And that, in my opinion, is bad."

ON PROGRESS OF RUSSIA'S NATIONAL PROJECTS "I believe that there is no need to revise anything in principle. Individual responsibility (for the projects' progress) has been introduced, it could be strengthened."

"Out of the 38 goals that were set for this year, we consider 26 to have been achieved." ON RUSSIA'S DOPING SCANDAL

"Any punishment should be individual. If someone is guilty of something specific, then that is completely natural and just." "If WADA does not have any claims against our national Olympic Committee, then our team should be allowed to participate under its own flag. Deal with specific people."

"We are doing everything to make sure Russian sport is clean." UKRAINE PEACE TALKS

"There is nothing other than the Minsk (peace) Agreements. I was of course concerned by (Ukrainian President) Zelenskiy's statement... that they could be revised. If a revision of the Minsk Agreements starts, then the situation could enter a complete dead end." "Direct dialogue on Donbass is needed. It is lacking."

UKRAINE GAS TALKS "This is a very difficult, sensitive topic. We would like to solve this problem."

"We will look for a solution that is acceptable for all parties, including Ukraine. That's despite the construction of infrastructure such as Nord Stream-1, Nord Stream-2, Turk Stream. We will preserve gas transit through Ukraine." "We have no desire to exacerbate the situation in the energy sector or use this to influence the situation in Ukraine itself."

