Russia's Putin seeks end to Libya conflict and talks between two sides

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he wants to see an end to the conflict in Libya and then talks between the two opposing sides to begin.

Speaking at an annual news conference in Moscow, Putin said he would discuss Libya with a Turkish delegation in Russia in the coming days. Moscow and Ankara have backed different sides in the conflict, which began in 2014.

