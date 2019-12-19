Left Menu
HIGHLIGHTS-Russian President Vladimir Putin's end-of-year news conference

File photo Image Credit: en.kremlin.ru

The following are highlights from Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year news conference on Thursday.

ON ELECTION OF BRITISH PM BORIS JOHNSON "Johnson can be congratulated. He was victorious after all and had a better sense of the British public's mood than his political opponents. And as far as I understand, he intends to implement all of his Brexit plans."

ON LIBYAN CONFLICT "Russia is in touch with (Libyan Prime Minister Fayez) al-Serraj and with (eastern Libyan commander Khalifa) Haftar. We are also constantly maintaining a dialogue with our partners, including Turkey, Europe, and other countries."

"In our opinion, the best outcome would be for an agreement to be reached between the two conflicting sides that would lead to an end to military actions, and would establish who will rule the country, how, and what responsibilities they would have." ON CHANGING RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL TERM LIMITS

"One thing that could be changed about these (presidential) terms is removing the clause about 'successive' (terms). Your humble servant served two terms consecutively, then left his post, but with the constitutional right to return to the post of president again, because these two terms were not successive. (This clause) troubles some of our political analysts and public figures. Well, maybe it could be removed." ON IMPEACHMENT OF U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

"You phrase your question as if Trump's presidency is coming to an end. I am not sure that's the case. (The impeachment bill) still needs to go through the Senate where Republicans, as far as I know, have a majority. It's unlikely they will want to remove from power a representative of their party based on what are, in my opinion, completely fabricated reasons." ON EXTENDING THE NEW START ARMS CONTROL TREATY

"We are ready until the end of the year to extend the existing agreement, the new START treaty." "But thus far there has been no answer to any of our suggestions. And without a new START treaty, there is nothing to curb an arms race. And that, in my opinion, is bad."

ON RUSSIA'S DOPING SCANDAL "If WADA does not have any claims against our national Olympic Committee, then our team should be allowed to participate under its own flag."

ON UKRAINE PEACE TALKS "If a revision of the Minsk (peace) Agreements starts, then the situation could enter a complete dead end."

"Direct dialogue on Donbas is needed. It is lacking." ON UKRAINE GAS TALKS

"We will look for a solution that is acceptable for all parties, including Ukraine... We will preserve gas transit through Ukraine." "We have no desire to exacerbate the situation in the energy sector or use this to influence the situation in Ukraine itself."

