SP workers protest against CAA, Akhilesh accuses BJP of 'damaging constitution'

Samajwadi Party leaders on Thursday held a protest outside the state assembly here on several issues including law and order situation in the state, atrocities against women and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Samajwadi Party leaders while holding a protest in Lucknow on Thursday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party leaders on Thursday held a protest outside the state assembly here on several issues including law and order situation in the state, atrocities against women and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Protestors were carrying banners and raising slogans on issues such as unemployment, price rise and enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Later speaking to ANI, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who was not part of the protest said that his party was against the CAA as the BJP was "damaging" the constitution. "Samajwadi Party opposes CAA. BJP is damaging the constitution. Our democracy and constitution never discriminate against anyone on the basis of religion. BJP is doing this intentionally for power," he said.

"Citizenship cannot be determined on the basis of religion. We have given respect and place to people of every caste and religion," he added. Yadav claimed that over 300 BJP MLAs were unhappy with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Referring to the protest, he said that Samajwadi Party workers were protesting against CAA and putting their views across peacefully. A similar protest against CAA was also held in Gorakhpur by the Samajwadi Party workers.

The state administration has placed 62 people from across the state under arrest and has urged close to 3,000 others not to take part in demonstrations and rallies, Director-General of Police OP Singh has said. Singh said Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in the state and adequate forces have been deployed to maintain law and order. (ANI)

