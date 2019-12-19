Left Menu
BJP does not respect constitutional rights, says Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday attacked BJP government and accused it of not respecting the constitutional rights of the citizens.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 19-12-2019 20:39 IST
  Created: 19-12-2019 20:39 IST
HD Kumaraswamy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Karnataka chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday attacked BJP government and accused it of not respecting the constitutional rights of the citizens. "It is expected that the BJP which wanted to change the constitution doesn't respect the constitutional rights. However, the central and state governments, which have been formed using a democratic path (by a different method) should allow peaceful protest," Kumaraswamy tweeted in Kannada.

Earlier today, Karnataka Police on Thursday took around 30 people in custody here for allegedly violating prohibitory orders amid protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Section 144 has been imposed in several parts of Karnataka, including Hubli, Bengaluru and Dakshina Kannada, in view of widespread protests across the state. Under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) assembly of four or more people in an area is prohibited. The police have imposed Section 144 in Bengaluru for the next three days.

Protests erupted across the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

