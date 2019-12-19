Left Menu
Development News Edition

Left parties hold demonstrations against CAA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 21:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 21:44 IST
Left parties hold demonstrations against CAA

Left parties on Thursday held peaceful demonstrations at several places in Odisha demanding scrapping of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Protest rallies were held in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Rayagada and other places.

Apart from Left parties - CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and Forward Bloc, a group of students, mostly women, also staged a demonstration in the state capital. The protesters shouted "anti"-BJP-BJD slogans holding placards but there was no report of violence or any other untoward incidents from any part of the state, a senior officer at the state police headquarters said.

The protesters at some places also submitted memoranda to the local authorities addressed to the President of India. The Left leaders criticised BJD president Naveen Patnaik for supporting the CAA even as the Chief Minister has clarified that the amended citizenship Act would in no way affect the Indian citizens.

Meanwhile, the political mud-slinging continued among the three major parties - ruling BJD, opposition BJP and Congress. BJP state spokesman Golak Mohapatra accused the ruling BJD of opposing NRC to "protect its vote bank".

"The BJD dont want to solve the real issues, rather they are indulging in vote bank politics. There are no problems regarding NRC in Odisha", he said. BJD Spokesperson PK Deb said "chief minister has already announced that the state government will not accept the NRC. CAA is not for Indian citizens, therefore none should feel apprehensive about it. We are committed to safety of our citizens, and BJD will uphold secular character." Congress MLA Suresh Routray criticized chief minister Naveen Patnaik for supporting CAA and opposing the NRC.

"I dont know what CM wants. He is maintaining double standards." Routray said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Australian firefighters die as flames circle Sydney; prime minister cuts short holiday

Two volunteer Australian firefighters died on Thursday night in the battle against blazes around Sydney, prompting Prime Minister Scott Morrison to cut short a vacation to return to the drought-ravaged country. Thousands of firefighters hav...

Science News Roundup: Elbit Systems launches nanosatellite; Astronaut capsule faces ket test on trip to space

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Elbit Systems launches nanosatellite for commercial communicationsIsraeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday its nanosatellite, called Nanova, was successfully laun...

U.S. House passes new North American trade pact to replace NAFTA

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday backed a new trade agreement with neighboring Mexico and Canada in a 385-41 bipartisan vote, sending the NAFTA replacement measure to the Senate for consideration early in 2020.Democrats, who co...

Chilean lawmakers approve popular vote on Pinochet-era constitution

Chiles Congress on Thursday gave the green light to a referendum on changing the countrys constitution next year, a central demand of protesters whose mobilizations brought the nation virtually to a standstill over the past eight weeks.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019