Left parties hold demonstrations against CAA

Left parties on Thursday held peaceful demonstrations at several places in Odisha demanding scrapping of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Protest rallies were held in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Rayagada and other places.

Apart from Left parties - CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and Forward Bloc, a group of students, mostly women, also staged a demonstration in the state capital. The protesters shouted "anti"-BJP-BJD slogans holding placards but there was no report of violence or any other untoward incidents from any part of the state, a senior officer at the state police headquarters said.

The protesters at some places also submitted memoranda to the local authorities addressed to the President of India. The Left leaders criticised BJD president Naveen Patnaik for supporting the CAA even as the Chief Minister has clarified that the amended citizenship Act would in no way affect the Indian citizens.

Meanwhile, the political mud-slinging continued among the three major parties - ruling BJD, opposition BJP and Congress. BJP state spokesman Golak Mohapatra accused the ruling BJD of opposing NRC to "protect its vote bank".

"The BJD dont want to solve the real issues, rather they are indulging in vote bank politics. There are no problems regarding NRC in Odisha", he said. BJD Spokesperson PK Deb said "chief minister has already announced that the state government will not accept the NRC. CAA is not for Indian citizens, therefore none should feel apprehensive about it. We are committed to safety of our citizens, and BJD will uphold secular character." Congress MLA Suresh Routray criticized chief minister Naveen Patnaik for supporting CAA and opposing the NRC.

"I dont know what CM wants. He is maintaining double standards." Routray said..

