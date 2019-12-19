Left Menu
Development News Edition

Almost all of Trump's TV campaign ads discuss impeachment -report

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 22:18 IST
Almost all of Trump's TV campaign ads discuss impeachment -report

More than 99% of U.S. President Donald Trump's television ads have focused on impeachment this year, according to an analysis that shows how central the topic has become for his re-election campaign.

The anti-impeachment blitz has cost the Trump campaign over $4.4 million for more than 4,500 television ad airings through Dec. 14, the Wesleyan Media Project, a nonpartisan group that tracks political advertising, said in a report on Thursday. All of the ads mentioning impeachment have come since Oct. 1.

The House of Representatives impeached Trump on Wednesday on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress - a historic vote that makes Trump only the third U.S. president to face a Senate trial to remove him from office. The Republican-controlled Senate is expected to acquit the president. But Trump, who denies any wrongdoing, has seized on the topic as a rallying cry for his supporters, which Republicans hope will help him win re-election in November 2020 presidential contest.

Before Trump's anti-impeachment blitz began in October, the president had only aired 36 television ads in 2019, with none mentioning impeachment, the Wesleyan Media Group said. In addition to Trump's ads, Republican groups are funding ads attacking Democratic members of the House over their support for the impeachment investigation.

The conservative American Action Network, for example, has spent more than $2.3 million this year on television ads that mentioned impeachment and a House candidate up for re-election in 2020. "Republicans are going on offense when it comes to the issue of impeachment,” said Travis Ridout, co-director of the Wesleyan Media Project.

Ads by Democrats have been mostly silent on the issue, Ridout said. Almost all Democratic ads mentioning impeachment have come from billionaire businessman Tom Steyer, a presidential candidate who has made impeachment a core issue of his campaign, but whose candidacy has garnered little support in public opinion polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Exercise reduces failing risk for older adults; Health Minister, ban on vamping product advertising and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Exercise reduces falling risk for older adultsOlder adults who exercise may reduce their risk of falls by more than a third compared to sedentary peers, a research review suggests. Worko...

Trump shows off Democrat defecting to Republican party

Washington, Dec 20 AFP President Donald Trump held a triumphant White House meeting Thursday to show off a Democratic congressman defecting to his Republican party, portraying the switch as proof that his impeachment is a hoax. Representati...

Australian firefighters die as flames circle Sydney; prime minister cuts short holiday

Two volunteer Australian firefighters died on Thursday night in the battle against blazes around Sydney, prompting Prime Minister Scott Morrison to cut short a vacation to return to the drought-ravaged country. Thousands of firefighters hav...

Science News Roundup: Elbit Systems launches nanosatellite; Astronaut capsule faces ket test on trip to space

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Elbit Systems launches nanosatellite for commercial communicationsIsraeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday its nanosatellite, called Nanova, was successfully laun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019