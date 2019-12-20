Schumer presses McConnell for impeachment trial witnesses-Schumer spokesman
U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to consider over the upcoming holiday recess allowing witnesses to testify at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Schumer spokesman Justin Goodman said.
Following a private meeting of the Democratic and Republican leaders, Goodman said Schumer "made clear to Sen. McConnell that the witnesses and documents are necessary to ensure a fair trial in the Senate."
