Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. lawmakers gift-wrap an impeachment impasse ahead of holiday break

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 16:31 IST
U.S. lawmakers gift-wrap an impeachment impasse ahead of holiday break
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. lawmakers who control the fate of President Donald Trump left Washington for a holiday break on Friday with no agreement over how they will handle the Senate trial to consider his impeachment charges in January.

Trump stands little chance of being convicted and removed from office by the Republican-controlled Senate, which is due to take up the two impeachment charges that the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed in a historic vote on Wednesday. Republicans and Democrats are at loggerheads over how the Senate trial will play out. Democrats want to call top Trump aides as witnesses, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not yet sent the impeachment package over to the Senate in a bid to ramp up the pressure.

Many Republican lawmakers would prefer a quick trial to get the matter behind them, and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has dismissed the idea of calling witnesses. He says Democrats are delaying because they have lost confidence in their case.

"The prosecutors appear to have developed cold feet," he said on Thursday. No matter the outcome, Democrats have ensured that Trump will go down in history as one of only three U.S. presidents to be impeached, following Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998. Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 as he faced impeachment.

Trump has dismissed his impeachment as a partisan effort to undo his surprise 2016 election. He says he did nothing wrong. "I don't feel like I'm being impeached, because it's a hoax," he told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

Trump, 73, is accused of abusing his power by holding back $391 million in security aid to Ukraine in an effort to get Kyiv to announce a corruption investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic candidate in the 2020 election. Trump is also charged with obstruction of Congress for directing administration officials and agencies not to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry.

A Senate trial would kick off a politically charged year heading into the presidential election, which will pit Trump against one of a field of 15 Democratic contenders, including Biden. The impeachment trial could pose logistical challenges for the four Democratic senators in the race, as the first nominating contest takes place in Iowa on Feb. 3.

"This impeachment process is more important than anyone's schedule," one of those candidates, Senator Amy Klobuchar, said on Thursday. Trump's presidency has polarized the United States, dividing families and friends and making it more difficult for politicians in Washington to find a middle ground as they confront challenges such as the rise of China and climate change.

Fewer than half of Americans want Trump removed from office, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak's Chief Justice says 'malicious campaign' launched against him, judiciary

Pakistans outgoing Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Friday said he was retiring with a crystal clear conscience but noted that a malicious campaign has been launched against him and the judiciary following the death sentence handed out to ...

Kahsmiri Hindu body supports CAA, condemns violence by protesters

An organisation of displaced Kashmiri Hindus on Friday expressed support to the Citizenship Amendment Act and condemned the widespread protests and violence over it across the country. The All India Kashmiri Samaj AIKS appealed to the prote...

'No CAA No NRC' caps a hit among protesters at Jamia university

White custom-made caps with No CAA No NRC written on them have become an instant hit with the people agitating against the amended citizenship law, turning the street outside Jamia Millia Islamia in south Delhi into a sea of white on Friday...

FOREX-Dollar firms, set for best week since early November

The dollar firmed against other major currencies on Friday and was set for its best week in six weeks thanks to a stronger tone to economic data that makes a near-term cut in U.S. interest rates unlikely. Sterling was on firmer ground at th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019