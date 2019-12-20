Maha will take initiative to revive sugar factories: Minister

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil on Friday said the state government will take special initiative to revive and restructure sugar factories. He also informed that the government had recovered Rs 1,305 crore out of the pending Rs 1,557 sugar FRP (fair and remunerative price) from companies.

Patil was replying to a calling attention motion by former agriculture minister Sadashiv Khot in the Legislative Council on delay in payment of FRP to farmers by sugar factories over two two years, though they need to disburse this amount in 15 days. Patil said, "The government will take special initiative to revive sugar factories. Similarly, if there is need for restructuring, the government will do restructuring not because they have conducted corruption or irregularities.

Because, the rate that comes out of the FRP formula of FRP is quite less than rate of sugar." Patil claimed the state's sugar commissioner had done a commendable job in acting against companies that had not given FRP. "The number of sugar factories who have done RRC are 109 and around 1557 crore FRP amount was to be recovered from them. Sugar commissioner has recovered Rs 1,305 crore from them. Work on the pending amount is going on," informed Patil.

