Citizenship law: peaceful rallies, meetings held in Bengal

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 22:19 IST
Political parties organised meetings and rallies in favour and against the amended Citizenship Act across the state on Friday, while train services from here to north Bengal and Assam resumed partly. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a protest meeting in minority-dominated Park Circus area of the city, while the BJP took out rallies in several parts of the state to raise public opinion in favour of the new citizenship law.

Demonstrations and sit-ins were also held in several districts against the amended Act. No major violence was reported from anywhere in the state.

Banerjee, who has been at the forefront of protests against the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country and the amended Act, said the agitations should be democratic and must continue till the Act is revoked by the central government. Addressing a press conference, she appealed to Prime Minister Modi and the Union government to concede to the democratic protests across the country and withdraw the amended Act and drop plans for a nation-wide NRC.

Senior BJP leaders led rallies in various parts of the state in support of the law. Although a few trains were cancelled by the Eastern Railway, services from Kolkata to north Bengal and Assam resumed partly on Friday, officials said.

Senior officers of the Kolkata Police held meetings with community leaders seeking their help to maintain peace. Vigil has been stepped in several parts of the state, especially in bordering districts to prevent any untoward incident, the police said.

The state government on Thursday had given its nod to resume internet services in Howrah district besides Baruipur and Canning subdivisions of South 24 Parganas district. The decision of restoring internet services fully in Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur districts and Basirhat and Barasat subdivisions of North 24 Parganas district would be taken later, officials said.

West Bengal witnessed violent protests against the new citizenship law since December 13. Several railway stations were ransacked and vehicles and trains vandalised over the past few days. Over 600 people have been arrested..

