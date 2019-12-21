Left Menu
Mamata speaking Pakistan's language: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of speaking the language of Pakistan. Ghosh comments came in the wake of TMC chief demanding that the United Nations should form a committee to see how many people are in favour of Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Asansol (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 10:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 10:16 IST
West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh speaking to ANI in Asansol on Saturday (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of speaking the language of Pakistan. Ghosh comments came in the wake of TMC chief demanding that the United Nations should form a committee to see how many people are in favour of Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019. "Mamata Banerjee speaks the language of Pakistan. Like Pakistan, which demands UN intervention in everything, Mamata Banerjee has also demanded UN mediation on the matter of CAA," said Dilip Ghosh.

"She has no right to remain in government and her government should be dismissed with immediate effect. She doesn't have any faith on judiciary, Parliament, and in law," he added. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday demanded that an "impartial organisation" like United Nations should form a committee to see how many people were in favour of Citizenship Amendment Act.

"Let there be an impartial organisation like United Nations or Human Rights Commission ...form a committee to see how many people are in favour or against the Citizenship Amendment Act," she had said while addressing a gathering in Kolkata. Banerjee has been vehemently opposing the amended Citizenship Act and has said that she will not allow the legislation to be implemented in West Bengal. Several other non-BJP chief ministers have also echoed similar views.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

