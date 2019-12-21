Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress steps up campaign against CAA in Kerala

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 11:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 11:11 IST
Congress steps up campaign against CAA in Kerala
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress in Kerala is organizing protests in all district headquarters on Saturday as part of strengthening its campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Senior Congress leaders including Ramesh Chennithala, KC Venugopal, Mullappally Ramachandran, and Shashi Tharoor are participating in the campaign, capturing the mood of the people in the state against the law enacted by Parliament during its winter session.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Chennithala will inaugurate the protest in Malappuram district in North Kerala, which has been witnessing a series of agitations against the CAA. Tharoor will lead the agitation in Kozhikode, party sources said.

AICC General Secretary Venugopal led the protest in Alappuzha on Friday. The party has called for peaceful agitation across the state against the CAA.

Upping the ante against the CAA, Venugopal had on Friday said the "unconstitutional" legislation will not be implemented in Congress-ruled states..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Muslim nations consider gold, barter trade to beat sanctions

Iran, Malaysia, Turkey and Qatar are considering trading among themselves in gold and through a barter system as a hedge against any future economic sanctions on them, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Saturday.At the end of...

Sharad Pawar seeks SIT probe, headed by a retired judge, into Pune police's action against activists in Elgar Parishad case.

Sharad Pawar seeks SIT probe, headed by a retired judge, into Pune polices action against activists in Elgar Parishad case....

Anti-CAA protests: 15 arrested in connection with Delhi's Daryaganj violence

Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with the violent protests that took place in the Daryaganj area against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Friday. They are accused of rioting and disturbing peace. The Delhi Police will likely ...

Warriors pull out tight win over Pelicans

DAngelo Russell broke a tie by sinking a long jumper with 32.9 seconds remaining before Draymond Green and Damion Lee buried four clutch free throws Friday night, allowing the Golden State Warriors to end a five-game losing streak with a 10...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019