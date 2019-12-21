Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Free atmosphere now as Sena eased burden of BJP relationship'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 15:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 15:55 IST
'Free atmosphere now as Sena eased burden of BJP relationship'

The Shiv Sena on Saturday said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has "eased the burden" of relationship with the BJP resulting into a "free atmosphere" not only in Maharashtra but also in the BJP camp. The Sena, a long-time ally of the BJP, had last month joined hands with ideological rivals Congress and NCP to form a government in Maharashtra with Thackeray as Chief Minister.

In an editorial in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Saturday, the Sena took a dig at the BJP over disgruntled leaders Eknath Khadse and Pankaja Munde. "The BJP should stop making comments like it is ready to talk to us. Some members of the BJP have even said that they will not sit in the Opposition for long. However, as the Shiv Sena has eased the burden of relationship with the BJP, Maharashtra is also feeling lighter and there is a free atmosphere now," it said.

In fact, the atmosphere is so free and lighter now that BJP leader Eknath Khadse is speaking his mind openly, the Sena said, apparently referring to Khadse's open criticism of certain BJP leaders for the electoral losses. Khadse's recent meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and CM Thackeray had triggered a speculation over his future political journey.

"He (Khadse) met Sharad Pawar and also held discussions with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He now courageously says that he is free to take his own decision. The same is true with (former BJP minister) Pankaja Munde.

Everybody is feeling relieved of stress now," the Sena stated. The Sena also fired barbs at former chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis over his criticism of Thackeray.

Fadnavis had questionned whether Uddhav Thackeray had promised his late father Bal Thackeray to install a CM of the Sena in Maharashtra by taking the help of the Congress. "It seems that the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly (Fadnavis) is still obsessed with power.

It will take him some time to adjust. Those who aimed for power by breaking the Congress party should not lecture us on taking help of the Congress to form a government," it stated. The Sena reminded the BJP that leaders like Ram Vilas Paswan (LJP) and Nitish Kumar (JD-U), who had criticised PM Narendra Modi in the past, are the allies of the saffron party.

"In 2014 (before the Maharashtra assembly elections), Khadse had announced with pride that the BJP was snapping its alliance with the Shiv Sena. Cut to 2019. He is left nowhere now. Similarly, in 2019 (after the results of the state assembly polls), Fadnavis did not honour the commitment given to the Sena, and he became politically unemployed," it stated.

The Sena has been accusing the BJP leadership, especially then chief minister Fadnavis, for not honouring the pre-Lok Sabha poll "promise" that the Sena will get the post of the chief minister of Maharashtra for a period of 2.5 years in the event of the NDA coming to power in October this year. Days after Fadnavis refuted the Sena's claims after the poll results, the Sena walked out of the NDA alleging "betrayal" and joined hands with the NCP and the Congress to form a coalition government..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-CAA protests: Delhi Waqf Board to give Rs 5 lakh each to kin of 9 killed in UP, 2 in Mangalore, says Amanatullah Khan.

Anti-CAA protests Delhi Waqf Board to give Rs 5 lakh each to kin of 9 killed in UP, 2 in Mangalore, says Amanatullah Khan....

ANALYSIS-Boeing's failed Starliner mission strains 'reliability' pitch

Boeing Cos stunted Friday debut of its astronaut capsule threatens to dent the U.S. aerospace incumbents self-declared competitive advantage of mission reliability against the price and innovation strengths of new space players like Elon Mu...

Over 1,000 academicians release statement in support of CAA

As many as 1,100 academicians and research scholars from various universities across India and abroad as well as prominent persons released a statement in support of the amended Citizenship Act on Saturday. The signatories to the statement ...

China criticizes U.S. defense bill as interference

Chinas top lawmaking body on Saturday criticized the defense bill that Washington passed this week as interference, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported. You Wenze, a spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Committee of Chinas National Pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019