BJP Rajasthan president accuses Gehlot of 'provoking' people against citizenship law

BJP's Rajasthan state president Satish Poonia on Saturday accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of "provoking" people against the Central government by giving statements against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. “The chief minister is misleading people and provoking them against the Narendra Modi led government. He should assure people that the government will not let law and order get disturbed in the state,” Poonia said in a statement here.

Targeting the chief minister for his peace march proposed for Sunday, Poonia alleged that Gehlot was opposing the Act for vote bank politics. CM Gehlot has been opposing the Act saying it was unconstitutional.

The chief minister is scheduled to hold the march in Jaipur on Sunday to give a message of peace and harmony among all communities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.