Afghanistan's Ghani secures 50.64% of presidential vote in preliminary result - election commission

Afghanistan election commission said on Sunday incumbent President Ashraf Ghani won the majority of Sept. 28 presidential election votes in delayed preliminary results from a poll that plunged the country into political uncertainty.

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) said the total turnout in the presidential election, which was marred by allegations of massive fraud, was 1.9 million with Ghani securing 50.64% of it, enough to win in the first round.

IEC head Hawa Alam Nuristani said in a press conference that the result could change after final results.

