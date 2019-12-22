Left Menu
Congress, urban Naxals spreading rumours over CAA, NRC: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the Congress and other opposition parties for lying over the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 15:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 15:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the rally in Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the Congress and other opposition parties for lying over the National Register of Citizens (NRC). "There are lies being spread about NRC, they (opposition) are blowing it out of proportion. It was made during the times of Congress, was everyone sleeping then? We did not make it, neither did it arrive in the Parliament or the Cabinet, neither has any rule or regulation to decide it been framed," Modi said at the rally at the Ramlila Maidan here.

Modi slammed the Congress and "urban Naxals" for spreading rumours about the new law. "Congress and its friends, some urban Naxals are spreading rumours that all Muslims will be sent to detention centres... Respect your education, read what the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC are. You are educated," Modi lashed out at his party's mega rally.

"The Muslims of the Indian soil, whose forefathers are the sons of India, have nothing to be bothered about by either the NRC or the CAA. Neither is there any detention centre in India nor will any Indian Muslim be sent to it," Modi added. Further stating that both the CAA and NRC do not concern any Indian including the Muslim population of the nation Modi said, "CAA is not for any Indian, be it a Hindu or Muslim. This has been said in the Parliament too, the CAA has no relation with any of the 130 crore Indians living in the country."

"Will, we (BJP) make one law to grant homes to the people irrespective of their religion and then drive them out? Have they gone mad?" he asked in connection with the move to grant ownership rights to 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi. "After I came to power in 2014, the government has held no discussions over NRC. We did carry out the NRC exercise in Assam, but it was at the orders of the Supreme Court," Modi added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

