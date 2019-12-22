Left Menu
Development News Edition

Whenever we work for Delhi, state government creates hurdle: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the AAP's Delhi government for creating several types of hurdles for the Central government whenever it worked for the people of the city-state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 15:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 15:27 IST
Whenever we work for Delhi, state government creates hurdle: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public rally at Delhi's Ramlila ground on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the AAP's Delhi government for creating several types of hurdles for the Central government whenever it worked for the people of the city-state. "After our government came to power at the Centre, they have always created hurdles in our way. Several types of hurdles were created by them," said Modi while addressing a public rally at Ramlila Ground here on Sunday

"Had the Delhi government not politicised the Phase 4 project of the Delhi metro, its work would have started much earlier. That is why I say that those who do politics in your name never understood your pain, they never intended to do that," he said. He also said that some political parties are spreading rumours on the authorisation of colonies.

"Some political parties are spreading rumours. They are misleading the people and inciting them. I want to ask them -- when we regularised the illegal colonies, did we ask anyone his religion? Did we ask which political party they support? Did we ask for documents from 1970, 1980." he said. "Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians -- all were benefitted. Everyone who lives here was benefitted. Why did we do this? Because we live for the love of the country. We are dedicated to the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," he said.

"You should know what those people, whom you were asking for something for yourself, were doing nothing. They had illegally given 2,000 lavish bungalows to their people. No one knows what was given to whom in lieu of that," he said. He said that the Delhi government claims to give potable water to every household in the national capital, which is an utter lie.

"They claim that potable water is supplied to every household in Delhi. It is an utter lie. How many of you get clean potable water," asked Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Karna govt announces Rs 10 l ex-gratia to next of kin of 2

The Karnataka government on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the two men killed in violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Mangaluru on December 19. I have directed the Deputy Commission...

PM should provide healing touch, should call meeting of National Integration Council to discuss issues such as NRC, CAA: Cong's Anand Sharma.

PM should provide healing touch, should call meeting of National Integration Council to discuss issues such as NRC, CAA Congs Anand Sharma....

UPDATE 1-Tesco suspends Chinese supplier after prisoner labour report

British supermarket giant Tesco suspended a Chinese supplier of Christmas cards on Sunday after a press report said a customer found a message written inside a card saying it had been packed by foreign prisoners who were victims of forced l...

Reports of cops entering hospitals during anti-CAA stir disturbing, declare them safe zones: IMA

Terming as disturbing reports of police allegedly entering hospitals in violence-hit areas during agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Indian Medical Association IMA said such actions are unacceptable and demanded that hosp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019