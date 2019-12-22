Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economy 'virtually destroyed', CAA brought in to divert attention: Akhilesh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 21:23 IST
Economy 'virtually destroyed', CAA brought in to divert attention: Akhilesh
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the ruling BJP on Sunday, alleging that the new citizenship law has been brought in to "divert the attention" from the "virtually destroyed" economy and rising unemployment.

Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said people were made to stand in line to withdraw cash during the demonetisation exercise and now they will have to stand in queue for their rights due to National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"The economy is in dire straits, has been virtually destroyed, unemployment is at an all-time high. To divert the attention from these issues, CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) was enacted," he told reporters. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also claimed that his party workers

undertook peaceful protests against the CAA "but the government itself gave fuel to violence in order to divert attention from unemployment, corruption and issues pertaining to the youth". "If the atmosphere was worsened, then it was at the behest of the government. After all who gains from hatred?," he alleged.

On the recent move by the UP government to identify the vandals who had damaged property during violence and they be made to pay for the damage, Yadav said, "In that case, compensation should also be given for the property damaged during 2007 Gorakhpur riots. Yogi Adityanath was accused in those riots. Jinke ghar shishe ke hotay hai, woh doosre ke ghar pathar nahi maaraa karte (those who live in glass houses, do not hurl stones at others)."

Referring to the recent show of unity by MLAs from the BJP and opposition parties in UP Assembly, he said, "Next year something big is going to happen. The BJP MLAs are in mood to play T20 match. I got this piece of information, and hence I am saying this. In the new year, there will be bumper offer for 20-20." When asked as to how many BJP MLAs are in touch with the SP, Yadav said, "We are here only to extend support."

To a question that the government says that the amended Citizenship law will give citizenship, and not snatch it, the SP chief said, "At the time of demonetisation, the government had then said that black money will come back in the country, corruption will be curtailed, but the truth is that corruption increased many times. So, how could the government's version on the citizenship law be trusted."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Prove your words with deeds, Kerala CM tells Narendra Modi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modis comment defending CAA that caste and religion were not criteria for the Centres schemes, saying emotional outbursts were not enough and that the ...

UP: Schools in Firozabad, Bareilly closed from Dec 23-24 due to cold wave

All schools in Uttar Pradeshs Bareilly and Firozabad will remain closed on December 23 and 24 due to prevailing cold wave conditions in the region. All schools in Bareilly and Firozabad will remain closed on December 23 and 24 due to cold w...

Kerala: Women councillors write plus one equivalency exam

Two women councillors - one from the BJP and the other from the Congress -- have written their plus one equivalency examination under the Kerala State Literacy Mission. Komalavalli, who is a BJP councillor from PTP Nagar ward is, 67-year-ol...

Cricket-India pip Windies in Cuttack to win ODI series

Skipper Virat Kohlis masterly 85 set up Indias successful chase as the hosts pipped West Indies by four wickets in the third and final one-dayer to complete a 2-1 series win on Sunday. Chasing 316 for victory, India got off to a strong star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019