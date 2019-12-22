Left Menu
Development News Edition

People living in unauthorized colonies cheated again: Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 21:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 21:28 IST
People living in unauthorized colonies cheated again: Kejriwal
Image Credit: ANI

Slamming the Centre for not beginning the registration process of the properties of the residents of Delhi's unauthorised colonies during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Ramilia Maidan, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP of "cheating" people again like Congress government. Accusing the Centre of "cheating" residents of unauthorized colonies "again" here by not providing for the registration of properties of all of them, he, however, sought to assure them that the AAP government would do it.

"What happened to the registry? People living in unauthorized colonies have been cheated again. People expected the registry to start today. "Earlier Congress used to make false promises, now BJP did the same. But do not worry. We got all development works done in unauthorized colonies, now we will also get the registry done," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Later at an event, Kejriwal claimed: "other political parties have only played politics on the issue of the development of unauthorized colonies till date and no government has worked for its development". He said he expected the prime minister to announce the launch of the registration process today in his speech at Ramlila Maidan, but rued that it did not happen.

"Our prime minister gave a speech at Ramlila Maidan today. I had expected out of the event at Ramlila Maidan that they will begin the registration process like they were claiming for the last six months. But they did not do it even today," he said. "The BJP leaders have been claiming that 100 property owners will receive registration papers before the assembly elections, and the rest will receive registration after the elections

"Now they say the registration process will happen after six months." said Kejriwal. "They have bad intentions. The BJP is deceiving the people just like Congress. I want to ask where was the BJP when the Delhi government was working on laying sewer and water pipelines and building roads in unauthorised colonies in the city, he asked.

"They are acting on the regularisation procedure now before elections when they should have done this long ago," he added. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia too endorsed Kejriwal's accusations.

In a separate press conference, he alleged the BJP has cheated 40 lakh people living in unauthorized colonies of Delhi just like Congress. "People were waiting with the hope that they would get registry today, but nothing happened. The BJP has betrayed today the faith of people living in unauthorized colonies," he said.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Ramlila Maidan, Sisodia said it is very surprising that for the past several weeks, leaders of the BJP had been continuously talking about giving permanent registry to at least 100 people living in unauthorized colonies at today's rally. "Today thousands of people gathered at Ramlila Maidan to see the same but everyone had to return home with huge disappointment. The prime minister also gave a speech from the stage but not a single person was given a permanent registry paper for his or her property in unauthorized colonies," he claimed.

Sisodia also accused the BJP and its leaders of being ignorant about the people living in Delhi's unauthorized colonies. "One thing was evident from the prime minister's one and a half-hour speech and the speeches given by other BJP leaders that neither BJP knows anything about the problems of the people of Delhi nor does it have a blueprint for how it will develop Delhi," said the deputy CM.

He said it is "heartening" that the prime minister has accepted in his speech that pollution in Delhi has reduced. Sisodia, however, rued that speeches from Prime Minister Modi to all BJP leaders had no comments on Delhi's education system, health system and CCTV cameras installed across Delhi.

"There was no comment on 24-hour power availability or any comment on Delhi's economy. No comment from any of the BJP leaders on all these things proves the work is going well in Delhi. "Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also agreed that Acche beete paanch saal, lage raho Kejriwal (AAP's slogan for upcoming polls)," he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Prove your words with deeds, Kerala CM tells Narendra Modi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modis comment defending CAA that caste and religion were not criteria for the Centres schemes, saying emotional outbursts were not enough and that the ...

UP: Schools in Firozabad, Bareilly closed from Dec 23-24 due to cold wave

All schools in Uttar Pradeshs Bareilly and Firozabad will remain closed on December 23 and 24 due to prevailing cold wave conditions in the region. All schools in Bareilly and Firozabad will remain closed on December 23 and 24 due to cold w...

Kerala: Women councillors write plus one equivalency exam

Two women councillors - one from the BJP and the other from the Congress -- have written their plus one equivalency examination under the Kerala State Literacy Mission. Komalavalli, who is a BJP councillor from PTP Nagar ward is, 67-year-ol...

Cricket-India pip Windies in Cuttack to win ODI series

Skipper Virat Kohlis masterly 85 set up Indias successful chase as the hosts pipped West Indies by four wickets in the third and final one-dayer to complete a 2-1 series win on Sunday. Chasing 316 for victory, India got off to a strong star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019