PM gets loud cheers in his rally as he slams opposition for anti-CAA protests

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed opposition parties over their protests to changes in citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens in his rally at Ramlila Maidan here, the audience cheered him loudly, virtually turning the congregation into one of endorsement to CAA and NRC. The rally had been organized by the Delhi unit of BJP for thanking the prime minister for regularising 1,731 unauthorized colonies and providing property rights to its dwellers.

The rally was attended by thousands of residents of such colonies besides refugees staying in temporary settlements at Majnu Ka Tila in North Delhi after having fled Pakistan after facing persecution on religious grounds. "I had come here to thank Modiji as his government removed the blot of unauthorized colony residents by providing us legal ownership to our properties. But, I was most impressed by the way he spoke about current situation in the country," said Radhe Shyam, a resident of Baba Colony in Burari.

Many participants in the rally despite being unaware of the minute details of the CAA and NRC provisions, strongly endorsed the prime minister's remarks on the two issues. The prime minister said Indian citizens, including Muslims, have nothing to do with CAA.

"It is true, CAA does not cover Muslims in our country. But, the country is facing protests and violence because people are being misled by rumors on social media," said Arvind, a resident from Mukherjee Nagar area present in the rally. The people at the Ramllia Maidan appeared to be entertaining strong sentiments in favor of CAA and NRC with some of them carry placards which read: "CAA To Jhanki Hai, NRC Abhi Baki Hai" (CAA was just a glimpse, NRC is yet to come).

Another placard carried by a man demanded shooting "traitors" of the country. Present in the rally was a group of Hindu refugees from Pakistan now living in Majnu Ka Tila Camp.

"We just came to have a glimpse of Modiji who has given us a life of dignity with prospects of a better future despite facing so much protest," said Uddeshya Narayan, a refugee from Pakistan. The crowd also burst into slogans of "Delhi Police Zindabad" as the prime minister slammed attacks on police personnel during anti-CAA protests in Delhi and elsewhere in the country.

Speaking at the rally before the PM, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari asked people to hail "Delhi Maiya". A person in the crowd demanded him to also say "NRC Ki Jai Ho". Union Minister and Delhi BJP's in-charge for assembly polls, Prakash Javadekar slammed Kejriwal government "prophesy" that his party would win the elections due early next year with a huge mandate.

"Its a fight between nationalism and anarchy," he claimed. Denying people's accusations that the BJP wanted to turn India into a Hindu Rashtra, New Delhi BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said the BJP is happy with its Hindustan.

"We do not want to make Hindustan a Hindu Rashtra, we want it to remain Hindustan," she said.

