Modi targets Congress, says all efforts being made to remove him

Attacking the Congress and its allies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused them of making all kinds of efforts to "remove him from the way" and said the more these parties "hate" him, the more people of country bestow him with affections. Addressing a rally here to mark his government's decision to give property rights to over 40 lakh residents of unauthorized colonies of Delhi, Modi referred to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's "Maut ka Saudagar" remarks against him when he was Gujarat Chief Minister and said the party has been after him for 20 years.

In an apparent reference to violent protests in some parts of the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said it was the responsibility of every Indian to do what is in the interest of the country. Referring to Congress and its allies, he said even if these people "scratch him like a vulture", he will live for the country, will not bend and keep working in the interest of the country.

"These people have been after me not from today but 20 years. From 'maut ka saudagar' (remarks) till today, they have played these games. I am fully aware of their tactics..that's why you have given me so much love and elected me to this position," he said. "Every kind of effort is being made to remove me from the way. This is my good fortune that the hatred they have for me, I am bestowed with more affections from people. Even if they scratch me like a vulture, this Modi will live for the country, will not bend," he added.

Modi, who appeared emotional during parts of his speech, said the blessings of people will continue to neutralize conspiracies of opposition. He also urged people in Delhi, especially of unauthorized colonies, to carry out a concerted cleanliness campaign till the new year and also work for the removal of single-use plastic. (ANI)

