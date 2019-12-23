Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP's CAA narrative didn't work in Jharkhand: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that the narrative of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) raised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah did not work in Jharkhand as trends for the Assembly elections showed Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance ahead of the ruling BJP.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 16:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 16:26 IST
BJP's CAA narrative didn't work in Jharkhand: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut speaking to ANI on Monday in Mumbai. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that the narrative of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) raised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah did not work in Jharkhand as trends for the Assembly elections showed Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance ahead of the ruling BJP. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah raised the matter of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in his rallies but that doesn't seem to work in Jharkhand. Looking at the trend, it seems that the people of Jharkhand have rejected the BJP. The Adivasis residing in Jharkhand have kept the BJP away from power," Raut told ANI.

On being asked about his views on Prime Minister Modi's speech delivered at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi yesterday, he said: "The Prime Minister should have given a clarification in the House. The Union Home Minister and the Prime Minister are saying two different things." Raut further said the country is 'satisfied' with the clarification given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding NRC but now it has to be seen whether an atmosphere of peace is created across the nation or not.

The counting of votes for Jharkhand Assembly Polls is currently underway. As per the details on the official website of Election Commission, the BJP is currently leading on 24 seats and Congress-JMM-RJD alliance on 46 seats (JMM 29, Congress 14 and RJD 3). The state went to polls for 81 Assembly seats in five phases from November 30 to December 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UK widens fast-track visa plan for scientists as Brexit nears

Britain said on Monday it would increase the number of scientists and researchers eligible for fast-track visas, part of the governments plans to attract more elite researchers after Brexit. The number of eligible fellowships which offer ac...

Harmanpreet, Smriti, Veda to lead teams in Challenger Trophy

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Veda Krishnamurthy will lead the India A, B and C teams respectively in the womens T20 Challenger Trophy to be played in Cuttack from January 4 to 11. The squads were picked on Monday after a meeting of...

Leclerc extends Ferrari deal until 2024

Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc confirmed on Monday he has extended his contract with Ferrari until 2024. Extremely happy to announce that I will be staying with Scuderia Ferrari for five more years, the 22-year-old said on Twitter.The 22...

Oppn parties must join forces, BJP not unbeatable: Chidambaram

After the JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand headed towards a majority, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said the BJP is not unbeatable and urged opposition parties to join forces against the ruling saffron party. Chidmabaram...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019