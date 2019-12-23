Left Menu
Development News Edition

Those accusing BJP of discrimination must introspect: Adityanath

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 22:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 22:09 IST
Those accusing BJP of discrimination must introspect: Adityanath

In a veiled attack on rival political parties, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said those who accused the ruling BJP of discrimination must introspect. He also said had the opposition parties worked for the development of all sections of the society, "the scenario would have been different".

"We worked for the development of all without any discrimination and did not indulge in appeasement like others. Those who accuse us of discrimination must introspect. Had they worked for the development of all sections (of the society) without any discrimination, the scenario would have been different," Adityanath said. The chief minister was addressing the gathering at a programme held at the Lok Bhavan here to hand over house keys to people with disabilities ("divyangjan") under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government said.

"On account of their (opposition parties') misdeeds, the citizens evicted them from power and there is no possibility (of their return) in the future. At this time, their desperation on different issues is quite natural," he said. Speaking on the occasion, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has seen poverty and Yogiji is a saint. Both of them think about the interest of the poor through their hearts. This is the reason that poor people got houses, cooking gas and power connection without any discrimination."

"The previous governments have admitted that only 15 per cent of their development schemes reached the poor. The remaining 75 per cent was distributed illegally. Thus, poverty was not eradicated, but the population of poor people increased," she added. Former Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik was also present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Rallying-Peterhansel's wife ruled out of Dakar for health reasons

Thirteen times Dakar winner Stephane Peterhansel has had to abandon plans for wife Andrea to partner him as co-driver in Januarys rally in Saudi Arabia after doctors ruled her out on health grounds. The Frenchman, nicknamed Mr Dakar for his...

Gr Noida: Farmers protest to demand compensation for acquired land, Brinda Karat slams BJP

Hundreds of farmers assembled to protest in Greater Noida on Monday over their demand for enhanced compensation for their land acquired by the local authority. CPIM leader Brinda Karat also joined the farmers from nearly 40 villages protest...

PFI's UP head, 16 other workers arrested for violence during anti-CAA protests: Police

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said they have arrested the state head of Popular Front of India PFI and 16 other workers of the Islamist outfit in connection with the violence in the state capital during the protests against the amended Cit...

Jamia students say not convinced by PM's assurances on NRC, CAA

As the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens entered its eighth day on Monday at Jamia Millia Islamia, agitating students said they were not convinced by Prime Minister Naren...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019