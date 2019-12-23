Those accusing BJP of discrimination must introspect: Adityanath

In a veiled attack on rival political parties, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said those who accused the ruling BJP of discrimination must introspect. He also said had the opposition parties worked for the development of all sections of the society, "the scenario would have been different".

"We worked for the development of all without any discrimination and did not indulge in appeasement like others. Those who accuse us of discrimination must introspect. Had they worked for the development of all sections (of the society) without any discrimination, the scenario would have been different," Adityanath said. The chief minister was addressing the gathering at a programme held at the Lok Bhavan here to hand over house keys to people with disabilities ("divyangjan") under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government said.

"On account of their (opposition parties') misdeeds, the citizens evicted them from power and there is no possibility (of their return) in the future. At this time, their desperation on different issues is quite natural," he said. Speaking on the occasion, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has seen poverty and Yogiji is a saint. Both of them think about the interest of the poor through their hearts. This is the reason that poor people got houses, cooking gas and power connection without any discrimination."

"The previous governments have admitted that only 15 per cent of their development schemes reached the poor. The remaining 75 per cent was distributed illegally. Thus, poverty was not eradicated, but the population of poor people increased," she added. Former Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik was also present on the occasion.

