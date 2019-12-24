China, Japan, S.Korea reaffirm commitment to dialogue over N.Korea

China, Japan and South Korea have reaffirmed their commitment to dialogue to resolve the North Korea issue, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday after a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The three leaders were meeting in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu.

