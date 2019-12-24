S.Korea, Japan, China leaders to promote N.Korea-U.S. dialogue

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday that South Korea, China, and Japan agreed to help promote North Korea-U.S. dialogue to end North Korea's nuclear program, during their trilateral summit in Chengdu, China.

President Moon said confirmed peace on the Korean peninsula was in the "common interest" of the three countries.

