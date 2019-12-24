Total collapse of rule of law: WB Governor slams state govt after his convoy is blocked on arrival at JU

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Tuesday slammed the Jadavpur University (JU) administration and the state government saying that there is a 'total collapse of the rule of law and state government has put education in captivity.' "It's a very painful moment for me as a Chancellor and a Governor. Our students are waiting in the convocation to get their degrees...fruits of their hard-earned labour. Handfull of people...students not being there...are holding the system to hostage. Rule of law is collapsing; university management is doing nothing at all. The state administration is doing nothing at all," he said while talking to reporters here after being blocked outside the University by protesting students.

The Governor accused the state government of putting education in captivity. "I cannot be a silent spectator. How can I afford as Chancellor to see students suffer? I appeal to the media...show them...handfull of people playing with fire, ruining democracy...ruining education fabric...destroying the career of students," he said.

"There must be a public outcry at this. The state government has brought the situation at this level. I appeal to the government, I appeal to the Chief Minister that entire situation has been generated on account of lack of administration at her level...lack of administration by the University authorities," he added. Recalling that he was here yesterday as well, he said, "I am again here today. Look at the conduct of VC -- what does he say -- sir I am helpless -- If you are helpless, give it up. As Governor, as Chancellor, I am not helpless. I will move the system. I cannot throw my hands in despair."

The Governor informed that he has instructed the Vice-Chancellor that convocation cannot proceed when Chancellor is not allowed to enter the University. Terming the agitation engineered, the Governor said, "What are they agitating about? Law of the Indian Parliament. A law that has emanated from the Indian parliament has to be respected by one and all. I flagged the issue to the Chief Minister -- don't spend public funds for promoting agitation against law of the land. That is a civil and criminal omission of duty."

Protesting students blocked the convoy of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as he arrived at Jadavpur University. Protestors also showed black flags and raised slogans against the Governor. The Governor later tweeted, "I am amazed that the Vice-Chancellor is in passive mode and a silent spectator to this unseemly spectacle that augurs painful sliding of our system. This action is orchestrated by the powers that be not knowing the damage it causes in short and long run on our education."

Tagging West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he wrote, "Events that have unfolded as a result of politically motivated orchestration of obstruction of my entry to JU to preside over the Convocation so that students get fruits of their labour, leaves no manner of doubt that rule of law is severely compromised." Moments later, in another tweet, he expressed surprise that in spite of his directives to VC to go by the rule book and abide his direction, as regards Convocation, the same has been started.

"In utter helplessness as of now, I am leaving the Jadavpur University campus. Those concerned must soul search," he said in the tweet. On Monday too, he was shown black flags by students on his arrival at JU for the convocation ceremony. (ANI)

