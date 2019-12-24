Left Menu
JMM's vote share slumps, BJP's goes up in Jharkhand

The vote share of the JMM came down by almost 2 per cent in the 2019 elections as compared to the 2014 polls, but the party added 11 more seats to its kitty this time to emerge as the single largest party in the 81- member Jharkhand assembly, an analysis of election data shows. On the other hand, the BJP's vote share rose by over 2 per cent as compared to the last election, but the party's strength dwindled from 37 to 25 seats.

The JMM, which had won 19 seats in 2014, saw its tally soar to 30 this time, and is set to form the government at the head of a three-party coalition that thumped the BJP. The BJP had clinched 31.26 per cent votes in 2014 and its share in the total votes polled rose to 33.37 per cent in the 2019 election.

The three-party alliance of JMM, Congress and the RJD has won 47 seats, six more than required for a simple majority. While the JMM won 30 seats, Congress bagged 16 and the RJD one. The BJP won 25 seats, the AJSU Party 2, the JVM (P) 3 and others 4.

The Congress improved both its tally and vote share this time winning 16 seats with a vote share of 13.88 per cent. In 2014, the party had won nine seats with a vote share of 10.46 per cent. Sudhir Pal, the coordinator of the Jharkhand chapter of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch said that the difference between vote share and tally depends on how many seats a party has contested in an election.

"The BJP had in 2014 contested 74 seats as it had an alliance with the AJSU party and the Lok Janshakti Party, while this time it contested 79 seats, leading to a difference in the percentage of vote share. "While the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had contested all the seats in 2014, it fielded nominees in only 43 seats this time following its alliance with the Congress and the RJD, resulting in the shrinking of its vote share," he said.

In the 2005 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 30 seats with a vote share of 23.57 per cent. The JMM had won 17 seats with a vote share of 14.29 per cent, while the Congress won nine seats, polling 12.05 per cent votes. In the 2009 Assembly polls, the BJP and the JMM had won 18 seats each with a vote share of 20.18 per cent and 15.2 per cent respectively.

The Congress had bagged 14 seats with a vote share of 16.16 per cent..

