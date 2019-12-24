JVM(P) extends support to JMM-led alliance

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) Tuesday extended support to pre-poll alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD). The support by the JVM-P came after JMM legislature party leader Hemant Soren called on Marandi at his residence, a JVM-P press release said here.

It said that the party will extend support to "the new coalition government-in-waiting". JVM(P) has won three seats in the just-concluded assembly polls in Jharkhand. Besides Marandi, who was the first chief minister of the tribal state, the other two are Pradip Yadav and Bandhu Tirkey.

The three-party alliance has won 47 of the state's 81 seats. The JMM won 30 seats, Congress 16 and RJD one. JVM(P) was a part of the 'Mahagathbandhan' of the JMM, Congress and RJD before the Lok Sabha elections but Marandi had exited it to contest alone..

