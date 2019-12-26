Left Menu
President Kovind addresses gathering at Vivekananda Kendra during visit

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that we have gathered at a place that continuously emits to us highly positive vibes.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that we have gathered at a place that continuously emits to us highly positive vibes.

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, visited Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari from December 25 & 26, 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that we have gathered at a place that continuously emits to us highly positive vibes. It was this spiritual power of the rock at the very feet of Bharat Mata which drew Swami Vivekananda to Kanyakumari in his quest for inner peace. On this day 127 years ago, in 1892, Swamiji began deep meditation on this sacred spot. In three days and three nights, a simple monk transformed himself into an enlightened being and a global messenger of Bharatiya Sanatan Dharma Sanskriti. Swamiji attained enlightenment here and sparked a unique spiritual revolution. It was not for an individual's own salvation; it was for the rejuvenation of the religious values of the motherland and service of its people.

In this context, let me recall letter by him wrote on 19th March 1894, Swamiji wrote about his plans. He envisioned selfless sannyasins going from village to village, educating people and working to improve their condition. He wrote, "We, as a nation, have lost our individuality, and that is the cause of all mischief in India. We have to give back to the nation its lost individuality and raise the masses."

(With Inputs from PIB)

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

