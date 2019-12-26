Left Menu
Development News Edition

Narendra Modi government ensured justice was delivered in 1984 Sikh riots, says Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government ensured that justice was delivered to the people who suffered in the 1984 Sikh riots, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 16:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 16:06 IST
Narendra Modi government ensured justice was delivered in 1984 Sikh riots, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a public gathering in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government ensured that justice was delivered to the people who suffered in the 1984 Sikh riots, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday here. "After the Sikh riots took place, there was Congress government in the Centre for a long time, but the people did not get justice. Once the BJP government came to power, we immediately constituted an SIT under retired Judge GP Mathur and today, the rioters are behind bars," Shah said.

The BJP national president was addressing a public gathering in the lead up to Delhi assembly elections scheduled to be announced sometime in the next few weeks. Following a recommendation by the Home Ministry-appointed Justice (retd) GP Mathur committee, the Central government had set up an SIT on February 12, 2015, to probe the 1984 riots which took place in the aftermath of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination on October 31, 1984.

Shah said: "The country cannot forget the inhuman massacre in which thousands of Sikhs were killed." As many as 3,325 people were killed in the 1984 riots across the country. The national capital alone accounted for 2,733 of those deaths.

"The Narendra Modi government also provided Rs 5 lakh to every family of the 3,325 people who died in the riots," Shah added. He also said that the BJP-led Central government has made a dream come true by opening the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Libyan interior minister says will ask for Turkish support if Tripoli war escalates

Libyas internationally recognized government will officially request military support from Turkey if the war over the capital escalates, the Tripoli-based interior minister said on Thursday. Eastern forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar have been ...

Real Kashmir down Chennai City at home

Taking advantage of the home conditions, Real Kashmir on Thursday scored their first victory of the ongoing I League season, shocking defending champions Chennai City 2-1 here. Danish Farooq 22nd minute and Ivorys Bazie Armand 27th struck f...

Daryaganj violence: Police opposes bail plea of 9 accused, Delhi court order on Dec 28

The Delhi Police opposed in a court the bail pleas on Thursday of nine accused arrested in connection with a violent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhis Daryaganj area. The counsel for the arrested claimed that the polic...

GMPF seeks recommencement of mining operations in Goa by month-end

Goa Mining Peoples Front GMPF, which represents the cause of lakhs of people employed in the mining industry in the state, on Thursday appealed to the Centre and the state government to recommence mining activities in the state by the month...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019