Nadda to address pro-CAA rally in Panaji on Jan 3

BJP national working president J P Nadda will address a public rally here on January 3 in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday. Sawant told this to reporters here after chairing a meeting of the BJP's state unit office-bearers, during which they chalked out the plan of the public rally.

"Nadda will address the CAA awareness meeting at Azad Maidan in Panaji on January 3. Considering the current situation in the country, it is very important that people are made aware about the CAA," he said. "Those who have no knowledge about the new citizenship law are instigating the people, who are falling prey to such false propaganda," Sawant added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.