Amit Shah to address rally in Shimla today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday will address a public rally in Shimla to commemorate BJP's second year in power in the state.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday will address a public rally in Shimla to commemorate BJP's second year in power in the state. He will also be the chief guest at the '1st Ground Breaking Ceremony of Himachal Pradesh Global Investors' Meet- 2019.
Shimla police have made adequate arrangements for the security and traffic management near the venues. In 2017, BJP came to power in the state and Jairam Thakur took oath as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)
