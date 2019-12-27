BJP trying to divide people along communal lines: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Friday called the BJP 'Tukde, Tukde' gang, a term used to address a group of people involved in alleged anti-India activities. "Real 'Tukde, Tukde gang is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP told ANI here, claiming that the BJP is trying to divide people along communal lines.

Singh was responding to Home Minister Amit Shah's statement to punish the members of 'Tukde, Tukde' gang. "It is time to punish the 'Tukde, Tukde' gang, which is responsible for the violence on the streets of the national capital with the help of the Congress party. The people of Delhi should punish them," Shah had told a gathering here on Thursday.

The AAP leader also alleged the hands of BJP and Congress in violence during anti-CAA protests in Delhi. "The BJP and the Congress are involved in whatever is happening in Delhi," he said. Singh also said the BJP has no agenda for the development of the country.

The AAP MP said the people of Delhi will teach a lesson to the BJP in the coming Assembly election, which is scheduled to be held early next year. (ANI)

