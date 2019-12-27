BJP trying to divide people along communal lines: AAP MP Sanjay Singh
AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Friday called the BJP 'Tukde, Tukde' gang, a term used to address a group of people involved in alleged anti-India activities.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Friday called the BJP 'Tukde, Tukde' gang, a term used to address a group of people involved in alleged anti-India activities. "Real 'Tukde, Tukde gang is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP told ANI here, claiming that the BJP is trying to divide people along communal lines.
Singh was responding to Home Minister Amit Shah's statement to punish the members of 'Tukde, Tukde' gang. "It is time to punish the 'Tukde, Tukde' gang, which is responsible for the violence on the streets of the national capital with the help of the Congress party. The people of Delhi should punish them," Shah had told a gathering here on Thursday.
The AAP leader also alleged the hands of BJP and Congress in violence during anti-CAA protests in Delhi. "The BJP and the Congress are involved in whatever is happening in Delhi," he said. Singh also said the BJP has no agenda for the development of the country.
The AAP MP said the people of Delhi will teach a lesson to the BJP in the coming Assembly election, which is scheduled to be held early next year. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sanjay Singh
- BJP
- AAP
- Amit Shah
- Delhi
- Congress
- Rajya Sabha
ALSO READ
AAP to raise funds for Delhi polls by hosting tea, lunch and dinner parties
BJP brings in discriminatory citizenship bill while celebrating Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary: Priyanka
Congress MP Ripun Bora, AAP's Sanjay Singh give suspension of business notice over CAB protests
BJP's win in Karnataka by-polls will give boost to party in Telangana, Andhra: Muralidhar Rao
BJP RS MP calls for high-level inquiry over rumours inciting unrest in Assam