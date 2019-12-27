Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protest in Delhi's Jor Bagh for Bhim Army chief's release

Amid uproar over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), around 50-60 people staged a protest in Jor Bagh area here on Friday, demanding the release of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 22:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 22:03 IST
Protest in Delhi's Jor Bagh for Bhim Army chief's release
Protestors gathered in Delhi's Jor Bagh here on Friday demanding the release of Bhim Army chief.. Image Credit: ANI

Amid uproar over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), around 50-60 people staged a protest in Jor Bagh area here on Friday, demanding the release of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. "Situation is peaceful here (in Jor Bagh), there is a gathering of 50-60 people only. They have been requested to disperse from here," Parvinder Singh, additional DCP Delhi South told ANI.

Lead by additional DCP Delhi South, police officials cajoled the crowd to disperse from the area to avoid any conflict. Earlier, Delhi Police had said that Bhim Army chief instigated a mob of around 4,000 people outside the Jama Masjid on December 20.

A case is registered against Azad under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and other relevant sections of the IPC. Amidst protest over the CAA and NRC, the government is taking the precautionary measure to maintain a peaceful and tranquil environment in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

George Michael's sister dies on anniversary of pop icon's death

London, Dec 27 AFP The sister of the late British pop icon George Michael was found dead on Christmas Day, three years to the day after the singer-songwriter passed away, the family and police said Friday. Melanie Panayiotou, 55, was found ...

Over 235,000 people fled Idlib in last weeks: UN

The United Nations on Friday said over 235,000 people fled the Idlib region in the last two weeks after Russia and Syria launched airstrikes in a bid to take over the last major opposition bastion. The UNs humanitarian agency OCHA said that...

Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet panel report on insider trading finds irregularities during TDP regime

Andhra Pradesh Information Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Friday said the Cabinet Sub-Committee on insider trading in the capital region has found several irregularities and unfair practices during the regime of Telugu Desam Party TDP. Th...

Court gives capital punishment to main accused in rape, murder case in Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore POCSO Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Court on Friday pronounced capital punishment to the main accused in a six-year-old rape and murder case of a minor girl in Pannimadai village.Special Court Judge for POCSO cases ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019