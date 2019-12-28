'Bogus agenda' of 'useless brigade' will get over soon: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday, while referring to statements made by Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders on the state of the economy and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), said that the "bogus agenda" of the "useless brigade" will get over soon. "This useless brigade's bogus agenda will get over soon. They are just spreading hatred among people with bogus stories. They are just trying to spread rumours and fear with false information. No one is losing citizenship but, in fact, people will get citizenship through CAA," Naqvi told ANI here.

"These people's brains are completely empty and riddled with negativity. Mamata Banerjee is one of the players of this useless brigade. Lies don't have legs and will fall down soon," he added. Earlier on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said that India's economy cannot be run without taking people of all religions and castes along.

"You know the condition of the country. What is happening in other States, you know. The problem of farmers, farmer suicides, condition of the economy, unemployment...you know, there is no need to repeat. Without taking everyone along...every religion, caste, Adivasis, Dalits, backwards...India's economy cannot be run," Gandhi had said while speaking at an event in Raipur. (ANI)

