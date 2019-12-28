Left Menu
'British informers' questioning Cong's legacy: Gehlot

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 15:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 15:49 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, saying those who were "informers" of British during the freedom movement were questioning the legacy of the Congress. Gehlot, while addressing party workers at an event on the party's 135th foundation day, said the Constitution is "under threat and voice of democracy is being trampled" in the country.

Referring to the achievements of the Congress and Congress governments, Gehlot said, "On one hand our legacy is strong. It is filled with pride. Entire country should be proud of it. And you know what Prime Minister Modi comments about our legacy. You also know what he comments about Pandit Nehru's legacy." He said, Pandit Nehru's legacy is of sacrifice and is about going to jail for the country.

"Former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi achieved martyrdom. That is a legacy. People having ideology of your (Modi's" party were informers during freedom struggle. They used to work as informers of British. Those people are today talking about Congress heritage. It is a matter of shame," Gehlot alleged. He alleged that the Constitution is in danger, democracy is being killed.

"All institutions are being ruined, there is a pressure on Judiciary, Election Commission, CBI, ED, Income Tax department. Not a single action is taken without consent of PMO's. All decisions are made in the PMO, where is the country going?" Gehlot said. Earlier, the Congress party on Saturday took out a "flag march" on its foundation day with the slogan 'Save India - Save the Constitution'. The rally started from the Shaeed Smarak here and culminated at the state Congress headquarters here.

He said, "Today, a kind of fascist people have come in power wearing the mask of democracy. They have no faith in the Constitution. This is not a minor threat, it is a big danger in front of us." Referring to the defeat of the BJP in the assembly elections, Gehlot said, 'You must be seeing that in the country where the assembly elections were held recently, the BJP is not winning anywhere. Once again, the policies of the Congress, its ideology, its programs, will give strength to this country and will keep the country intact." PTI AG RCJ

