Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ticket distribution for Delhi polls to be 'fully democratic', winnability key criterion:BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 13:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 13:00 IST
Ticket distribution for Delhi polls to be 'fully democratic', winnability key criterion:BJP

The Delhi BJP has adopted a "fully democratic" process of ticket distribution for the upcoming assembly polls, allowing all eligible party leaders and workers to apply, its chief Manoj Tiwari said. He, however, made clear that winnability will be the prime criterion in ticket distribution.

"The BJP ticket distribution will be fully democratic and we will allow all party persons to apply for it " Tiwari told PTI. Earlier, there were reports that the party this time may not consider its municipal councillors and those leaders who lost back to back assembly elections in 2013 and 2015.

The polls for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly are likely to be announced soon. In the 2015 Assembly polls, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party won 67 seats while the BJP managed to get just three.

"While ensuring that the ticket distribution process is democratic, emphasis will be on winnability factor," Tiwari said. Other factors which will be considered are popularity and "clean image", he said. "There is a long list of ticket seekers but those having reach within a constituency and a clean track record will be natural choices," Tiwari asserted.

A senior BJP leader claimed that the central party leadership is conducting a set of three surveys to shortlist names of probable candidates for the upcoming polls. These surveys will determine who will get the ticket among the applicants, he said.

In a previous exercise, the Delhi unit of the saffron party had sought recommendations from district units of names of probables in various assembly segments, yielding on an average four-five names per seat. The party has swung into action mode for the crucial Delhi polls and formed 35 panels for various election-related works.

The top party leadership is keenly focusing on the polls in the national capital in the backdrop of electoral reverses in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, according to a senior Delhi BJP leader. The party, which is out of power in Delhi for more than two decades, has an uphill task to upstage the ruling AAP, which has asserted to cross its previous tally of 67 seats this time on the strength of the Arvind Kejriwal government's performance.  PTI VIT DPB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Guinea-Bissau votes in presidential run-off pitting two former premiers

Voters in Guinea-Bissau began casting ballots on Sunday in a run-off presidential election pitting two former prime ministers who both promise to bring stability to the turbulent West African nation. Incumbent President Jose Mario Vaz faile...

Australia thrash New Zealand despite battling Blundell century

Melbourne, Dec 29 AFP Nathan Lyon took four wickets as Australia thrashed New Zealand by 247 runs to win the second Test at Melbourne and the series Sunday with a battling century from opener Tom Blundell proving futile. The Black Caps, cha...

UK government apologises to Elton John after data leak

The British Government has apologised to veteran singer Elton John and other people, who were part of the annual New Year honours list, after inadvertently posting their addresses online. The list was uploaded on the government website for ...

Rangers end Leafs' win streak in OT

Tony DeAngleo scored 52 seconds into overtime Saturday night as the New York Rangers defeated the host Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4. Ryan Strome had two goals and two assists for New York, while Brett Howden and Mika Zibanejad also scored. Artem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019