BJP welcomes move to withdraw cases against 'innocent' tribals

The BJP on Monday welcomed the Jharkhand government's decision to withdraw cases against "innocent" tribals who were "misled" into the 'Pathalgarhi' agitation that rocked parts of the state in 2018. The saffron party, which lost out to the JMM- Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance in the assembly polls, however, said it opposed the dropping of charges against the "masterminds and conspirators" behind the protests.

The first meeting of the Hemant Soren Cabinet had on Sunday decided to initiate action in withdrawing cases against those who were part of protests against the proposed amendment to the Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act and the Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act, and the 'Pathalgarhi' agitation. The two legislations protect the tribals' rights over their land.

In the 'Pathalgarhi' movement, villagers reportedly inscribed tenets on huge stone slabs, as an assertion of autonomy and independence. "The BJP welcomes the decision to withdraw cases connected with 'Pathalgarhi', CNT and SNT agitations lodged against innocent tribals who were misled into protesting against the government.

"But, it strongly opposes withdrawal of cases against masterminds and conspirators who distorted the definition of 'Pathalgarhi' against the Constitution, and launched the agitation," BJP's state unit spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said here in a statement. Anybody "playing" with the country's unity and integrity should not be given any sort of relief, he said.

"At one point of time, these masterminds had pushed Khunti district into turmoil, snatched weapons of police personnel and abducted them. These anti-national people misguided innocent tribals and prevented people from entering in some places," Shahdeo said. They also prevented implementation of developmental schemes of the state and the Centre, and even closed government schools, the statement added.

In the just-conducted assembly elections, the JMM- Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal combine triumphed over the BJP, winning 47 seats in the 81-member House..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.