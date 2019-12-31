HP second best under Niti Aayog's SDG Index: CM Thakur

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state has been ranked the second best in the country after Kerala under the Niti Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Index 2019-20. In a statement issued here on Monday, the CM said the state had performed well in water and sanitation, power, industry and other social services sectors such as health, education, nutrition and gender equality as per the report.

This was achieved due to the effective implementation of policies and programmes launched by the state government, he added. Thakur said that the SDG Index, launched last year, ranked the states based on 16 goals across 54 targets spread among 100 indicators based on national identified indicators.

